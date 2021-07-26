Manipur to appoint Tokyo Olympic silver-medalist Mirabai Chanu as Additional SP

Mirabai Chanu, the silver medalist in the Tokyo Olympics, is set to be appointed as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) by the government of Manipur, announced Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday.

The state government would also reward her with Rs 1 crore, the CM added. He also stated that judoka Likmabam Sushila Devi will be promoted from constable to sub-inspector, as well as receiving a prize of Rs 25 lakh for her Olympic participation.

He further said that the Manipur government has planned to build a world-class weightlifting academy in the state shortly.

Mirabai, the first Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic silver medal, arrived in New Delhi on Monday to rousing applause and chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai.’ Security guards took the Manipur athlete out of the airport, as airport officials cheered her on.

Chanu kicked off the country’s account with a silver medal in the women’s 49 kg division at the Tokyo Olympics, finally putting to rest the ghosts of her terrible performance in the Rio Olympics five years earlier. This was the one medal the former world champion had been looking forward to for a long time.