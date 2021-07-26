Rahul Gandhi drives tractor to Parliament to protest against new farm laws

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, drove a tractor to Parliament on Monday in protest against the three agricultural legislation.

Rahul Gandhi rode a tractor with other Congress supporters to criticise the Centre over agricultural bills in symbolic action. In an interview with reporters, Rahul Gandhi stated that the controversial agriculture rules must be abolished immediately.

The tractor march headed by Rahul Gandhi was quickly dismantled, and some Congress members, including Randeep Singh Surjewala, were arrested.

Speaking in support of the farmers who were protesting, Rahul Gandhi stated: ‘I’ve brought the farmers’ message to Parliament. The government is suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They’ll have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws only favour 2-3 big businessmen.’

He further said: ‘The government says our farmers are happy with the farm laws and those who are sitting in protest are terrorists. But in reality, farmers’ rights are being snatched away’ and added that ‘the three contentious agriculture laws must be repealed immediately.’

For violating Section 144 of the CrPC, Delhi Police have detained Congress national secretary Randeep Surjewala, Youth Congress president Srinivas BV, and other party activists.

For the past eight months, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have protested at Delhi’s borders. A group of 200 farmers has set up camp at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to protest during Parliament’s ongoing Monsoon Session.

As the farmers’ protest against three agricultural regulations enters its eighth month, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) declared on Sunday that women will lead the continuing ‘Kisan Sansad’ at Jantar Mantar on Monday.

Several convoys of women farmers were approaching the Delhi borders to join the ‘Mahila Kisan Sansad,’ according to a statement from a group of over 40 protesting farmer unions.

Meanwhile, the Congress has expressed its support for the farmers who are protesting and its members of Parliament have held a demonstration within the Parliament building, asking that the controversial legislation be repealed. Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders had participated in the protest last week.