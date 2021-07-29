14-year-old delivers baby in police station while filing rape complaint

Madhya Pradesh: A 14-year-old alleged rape survivor gave birth to a baby while submitting a sexual assault case at a police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara. The mother and infant were sent to the local hospital and are doing well there, an officer said.

‘The girl along with a relative had come to the police station on Tuesday evening to file a complaint of rape against a teenager, who lives in her village. The girl suddenly started crying due to labour pain. We took her to a room at the police station. She gave birth to a baby within half an hour, Purva Chaurasia, the officer said.

According to Chaurasia, the rape suspect had pledged to marry the girl. ‘In her complaint, the girl told police that the accused raped her in November and December last year and later stopped her from filing a complaint for nine months. He promised the girl that he would marry her before the birth of the child. Recently, he refused to marry her. The girl’s family asked her to file a complaint…’

Also Read: Bleeding survivors of Himachal landslide shares video of the tragedy

The accused has been charged with rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.