International Tiger Day: History, significance and celebrations

The tiger has been the most emblematic of the big cat family for thousands of years. They are strong and inspire awe and adoration in many people. Though they are regarded as gorgeous striped animals, they are on the verge of extinction. The population of wild tigers had decreased by 95% by the turn of the century.

Every year, International Tiger Day is observed on July 29. The purpose of this day is to promote awareness of the world’s largest wild cat. Tigers live in a wide range of environments, including rain forests, grasslands, savannas and even mangrove swamps. Human activity has resulted in the loss of 93 percent of historical tiger habitat. Conserving tigers also implies saving forests, which is critical for maintaining the planet’s health.

History: The Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia was established this day in 2010 to raise awareness about the worldwide tiger population decline. The countries that are home to tigers have made a commitment to protect these animals on a worldwide scale. Tx2- the worldwide objective to double the population of wild tigers by 2022 is the focus of WWF’s commitment.

Significance and Theme: According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), just 3900 tigers exist in the wild, but tigers in other places, such as Southeast Asia, are still in danger of extinction. ‘Their Survival is in Our Hands,’ is the theme for International Tiger Day.

Reasons for the tiger population decline include Poaching and illicit trade: Each component of the tiger’s body is in high demand owing to its lengthy lifespan.

Habitat Loss: Human actions have resulted in the extinction of 95 percent of tigers’ historical ranges. They require a natural environment to survive.

Climate Changes: The Sunderbans, a vast mangrove forest region shared by India and Bangladesh on the Indian Ocean coast, are being wiped away by rising sea levels. It is the world’s only coastal mangrove tiger habitat, with the Royal Bengal Tigers’ biggest tiger habitat.

Celebration: The majority of people are unaware of the growing threat to wild tigers. To get more people involved in this cause, you can share movies, infographics and other appropriate information. You can also help tigers by raising money for a tiger charity.

Ways to conserve tigers: Natural habitats should be preserved, Climate Change Management, Sanctuaries and Reservoirs preferred over Zoos.