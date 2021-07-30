Visit to Delhi: Newly-appointed Karnataka CM meets PM Modi

New Delhi: The new Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nearly an hour on Friday. During his first visit to Delhi as Chief Minister, Mr. Bommai met PM Modi at the PM’s residence.

PM Modi tweeted after the meeting, ‘Met CM of Karnataka Shri @BSBommai ji today. Conveyed best wishes as he begins a new journey for Karnataka’s progress. Assured full support for the development of Karnataka.’

Earlier during the day, Bommai met with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. In addition, he hosted a lunch for state MPs at the Hotel Ashoka.

Following BS Yediyurappa’s resignation, Mr. Bommai was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday and took oath as Chief Minister on Wednesday.