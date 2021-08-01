‘Won’t let the tricolor be hoisted’: Pro-Khalistan group threatens

Shimla: The pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice has allegedly threatened that Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will not be allowed to hoist the national flag. At 10.54 am, a recorded phone call was made to a majority of Shimla-based journalists. The caller identified himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel of SFJ.

‘We will not allow Jai Ram Thakur to hoist the Indian tricolor,’ he said, adding that it was from the general counsel of the Sikhs for Justice in Washington DC. He stated again in English, ‘Himachal Pradesh was part of Punjab, and we are seeking a referendum in Punjab. Once we liberate Punjab, we will ensure that we take over Himachal Pradesh areas which were part of Punjab’.

Pannun asked farmers and pro-Khalistan Sikhs not to let Jai Ram Thakur hoist the tricolor. General public members in Himachal Pradesh also reported receiving similar phone calls. So far, the police have not commented on the threat. The US-based SFJ is pushing for a Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda. Its primary objective is to establish an ‘independent and sovereign nation’ in Punjab. The movement openly promotes Khalistan while simultaneously challenging India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.