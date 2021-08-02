Raj Kundra porn video case: Shilpa Shetty posts first statement

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty today (August 2) released her first statement following the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra for his alleged role in the porn video racket. She posted a statement on Instagram presenting her position and denying all rumours. Since it is a sub judice issue, she would refrain from providing quotes to anyone on it.

Shetty filed a complaint in the Bombay High Court accusing the media and social media platforms of publishing defamatory content about her. She has now released a statement. Shilpa Shetty said in her statement that she will adhere to her philosophy ‘Never complain, never explain’, and she will not comment on the porn video case. On July 19, her husband was arrested by the Mumbai police. The actress was also questioned by the police about her involvement in the case.

In her statement, Shilpa Shetty says, ‘Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumors and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf (sic).’

She continued, ‘Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same (sic).’

Shilpa concluded her statement by saying, ‘I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra (sic).’

Many Bollywood celebrities including Richa Chadha and Hansal Mehta have signed an open letter supporting Shilpa Shetty’s right to privacy and dignity. Richard Chadha tweeted ‘glad she’s suing’. As a response to Hansal Mehta’s tweet, Fukrey actress wrote, ‘We’ve made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she’s suing (sic).’

Hansal Mehta said, ‘If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out (sic).’

Further, he said, ‘This silence is a pattern. In good times everybody parties together. In bad times there is deafening silence. There is isolation. No matter what the ultimate truth the damage is already done (sic).’

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, was arrested for creating pornographic films and publishing them on some apps. In this case, he is accused of being the key conspirator.