Sensex jumps over 300 pts in early trade

In early trade on Monday, the Sensex jumped over 300 points, tracking gains in index heavyweights HDFC, Reliance Industries, and Infosys, amid a positive trend in global equities. In early deals, the 30-share index was up 333.69 points, or 0.63 percent, at 52,920.53, while the broader NSE Nifty was up 101.65 points, or 0.64 percent, at 15,864.70.

Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, and Reliance Industries were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, rising around 2%. Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, NTPC, PowerGrid, and Dr Reddy’s, on the other hand, were among the laggards.

The Sensex fell 66.23 points, or 0.13 percent, to 52,586.84 in the previous session, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 15.40 points, or 0.10 percent, to 15,763.05. According to provisional exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Friday, offloading shares worth Rs 3,848.31 crore.

‘With the exception of financials, June quarter earnings have been encouraging,’ said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities. ‘Most companies have succeeded in beating consensus estimates, which provided comfort and aided in limiting sharp falls despite selling pressure in global equities.’