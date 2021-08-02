Weight loss: Try these 7 fruits to shed the extra kilos

There is no magical spell for getting a perfect body. When it comes to losing weight, eating the right and balanced foods is very important. The nutrition in fruit makes it an excellent weight-loss companion as they tend to reduce your cravings.

For your weight loss journey, we have curated a list of 7 fruits that are high in fibre, low in sugar and most healthy choices.

1. Pineapple

Let’s start with one of the world’s best fruits. The pineapple is a juicy and most loved fruit that provides a wide variety of nutrients like vitamin B6, vitamin C and iron. It improves skin, reduces inflammation, regulates blood pressure, aids digestion and boosts energy. Besides helping with weight loss, it can also help to combat asthma, heart disease and diabetes.

2. Lemon

The sour-citrusy fruit offers vitamin C as well as many other benefits. It improves digestion and dissolves kidney stones as well as detoxifies the body. In addition to boosting immunity and clearing the skin, lemon also flushes out impurities.

3. Watermelon

Watermelon, as its name suggests, has a very high water content. The nutrient-rich fruit is an incredible fat-burner, keeps you hydrated, reduces stress and improves your overall health by reducing inflammation. Additionally, it is packed with nutrients like potassium, vitamin A, vitamin B6 and vitamin C.

4. Pomegranate

Pomegranates contain dozens of juicy seeds within their flesh, which can either be consumed as juice or by popping the seeds in the mouth. Pomegranates can prevent high blood pressure, high cholesterol, inflammation, stress and certain types of cancer. They are packed with antioxidants, fiber, protein, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin K and many more.

5. Pears

There is around 84 percent water in pears, which softens the solid waste and further helps flush out harmful toxins. Pears are an underestimated fruit, especially when it comes to losing weight quickly. In addition to providing protein, fiber, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin K, iron, calcium, and magnesium, pears also help reduce diabetes risk and aid digestion.

6. Apples

Apples are one of the best fruits for weight loss because they are high in fiber, low in calories, and mostly water. Apples contain a wide range of flavonoids and antioxidants that can fight cancer, diabetes, heart disease and hypertension. As the saying goes, ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’.

7. Papaya

Last but not least, papayas are one of the best fat-burning fruits. It also aids in repairing the skin, improving heart health, digestion and reducing inflammation. Known for its anti-cancer properties, papaya is packed with vitamins and minerals that are essential for staying healthy.