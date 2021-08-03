Kundra’s 9-year-old son shares first post after father’s arrest

Viaan Shetty, the son of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, has shared an Instagram post in which he can be seen with his mother in candid moments from happier times, just a day after she broke her silence over the ongoing case involving her businessman husband Raj Kundra in the creation of pornographic films.

Sharing a note of positivity, Viaan said, ‘More Power to all of you. Sending you all the good vibes and positivity. #thistooshallpass.’

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty Kundra issued a statement on Monday on social media, saying that she and her family do not deserve a media trial.

Her statement reads: ‘Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed…not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND…I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary.’

‘As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same,’ Shilpa added.

‘I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!’ she concluded.

Shilpa Shetty’s statement regarding her ‘right to privacy’ comes days after the Bombay High Court allegedly declined to halt the publication of stories against her by the media and social media platforms. The Bollywood actress was allegedly warned by the court that she had chosen a public life.