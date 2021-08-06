Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, hockey bronze at Olympics bigger than any WC: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, a former India batsman, praised the Indian men’s hockey team’s achievement at the Olympics as being greater than the Indian cricket team’s three World Cup victories.

In 1983, India won the Prudential World Cup, which was followed by victories in the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011. However, the former opening batsman, who played critical innings in the World Cup finals of 2007 and 2011, feels that what the Indian hockey team accomplished on Thursday is more important than the rest.

‘Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup! #IndianHockeyMyPride,’ tweeted Gambhir.

Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup! #IndianHockeyMyPride ?? pic.twitter.com/UZjfPwFHJJ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 5, 2021

After a lengthy wait, India’s men’s hockey team overcame Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The bronze medal-winning team, captained by Manpreet Singh, ended India’s 41-year wait for another Olympic medal in hockey.

Fans, on the other hand, were not pleased with Gambhir’s comments, since they disagreed with the former India batsman’s viewpoints.

Also Read: From PM Modi to Shah Rukh Khan: Congratulations pour in after India’s historic win in Hockey at Tokyo Olympics

‘Being the hero of 2007 and 2011 World Cup. Still, u are saying this …. Why!!!!!!!,” one user replied to gambhir’s tweet. Another wrote: ‘Sir, this looks more like a politician’s tweet than a sportsperson’s tweet. No need to demean other’s achievement.’

Being the hero of 2007 and 2011 World Cup

Still u are saying this …. Why!!!!!!!; — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) August 5, 2021

Sir, this looks more like a politician's tweet than a sportsperson's tweet. No need to demean other's achievement. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 5, 2021

‘In a world where people don’t even wanna compare different formats and eras Gambhir saab is comparing two different sports. Respect,’ another user responded.

In a world where people don't even wanna compare different formats and eras Gambhir saab is comparing two different sports. Respect. ? — Heisenberg ? (@internetumpire) August 5, 2021

‘Why this comparison?? Every win is big, be it in hockey or cricket.. why to make one sport more important than other.. this is the same mistake we might have done in 1983.. forget olympic medals, cricket world cup win is bigger.. people of that era must have thought the same,’ a netizen wrote.