Amul congratulates Neeraj Chopra with animated doodle

New Delhi: A doodle made by Dairy brand Amul congratulating ‘golden boy’ Neeraj Chopra was released after he won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 23-year-old from Panipat, Haryana, won the Gold medal in the Men’s Javelin. Neeraj won gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.58m.

Amul’s doodle shows Neeraj Chopra holding the javelin in one hand and a gold medal in the other. In this picture, he is showing his medal to the Amul girl who is saluting him. ‘#Amul Topical: India wins her first-ever track and field gold medal (sic),’ Amul shared the animated doodle with the following caption. ‘Neeraj on the thrown,’ the text in the graphic reads.

The post became a viral sensation with thousands of likes. The comments section was filled with congratulatory comments for Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra became the second Indian to win the individual gold medal at the Olympics, following Abhinav Bindra. With his gold in the javelin final, Neeraj ended India’s 121-year wait for an athletics medal. He dedicated his gold medal to Milkha Singh.