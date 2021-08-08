Breaking news: Get Covid vaccination certificate on WhatsApp. Read to know how!

New Delhi: Covid vaccination certificates can now be obtained via WhatsApp within seconds, the Union Health Ministry announced today.

An official from Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s office announced that anyone interested in downloading his vaccination certificate can send a WhatsApp message to a particular number and will receive it immediately.

‘Revolutionising common man’s life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp’

‘Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds,’ tweeted the Health Minister’s office.