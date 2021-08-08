JEE (Main) – February topper reappears in the April session too, scoring 100 percentile again

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released JEE Main 2021 session 3 results on Friday, with 17 candidates receiving 100 percentile. Pravar Kataria, a Delhi native who had scored 100 percentile in the February session of JEE Main 2021, is among the session 3 toppers.

Pravar, a student at Pragati Public School in Dwarka, wishes to pursue a career in Computer Science Engineering (CSE) because of the prospects that new technologies provide.

‘I had achieved 100 percentile in the first session of JEE Main but I was extremely bored amid the pandemic, which is why I appeared for the third session. It will help me in brushing up the concepts for JEE Advanced as there is very little time left,’ 17-year-old Pravar told a leading daily.

He further said: ‘I started feeling that there is an abundance of time and could not stick to a strict schedule. Later, I began putting in at least 10 hours a day for preparations. Session 3 did not pressurise me enough as I had already achieved a perfect score last time, but I took it as a practice test for JEE Advanced.’

Sonia Kataria, his mother, is a gynaecologist and his father Vikas Kataria is a cardiologist. Despite hailing from a family of physicians, Pravar wishes to be an engineer, owing to his passion for numbers.

Also Read: Realised my unfinished dream after 37 years: PT Usha to Neeraj Chopra

‘The pandemic has affected everyone’s life. It had a major impact on students who were preparing for competitive exams because of the constant deferment of exams. The uncertainty and Covid scare were getting under students’ skin. For Pravar, being focussed was very difficult amid the pandemic as he was really disturbed with the changes introduced in his daily schedules,’ Pravar’s mother, Sonia shared.

Pravar wants to study at IIT Bombay after passing the JEE Advanced exam, which will be conducted on October 3. He is now studying through a variety of test series in order to gain real time experience in appearing for exams.