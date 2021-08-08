Need to have commemorative coins depicting Neeraj: Anand Mahindra to PM on Olympic gold win

A slew of compliments poured in following Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal triumph in the javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics, which made him the first Indian to win an Olympic gold medal in athletics.

Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur in a tweet following Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic victory, writing: ‘The Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins. We need to have one officially released depicting #NeerajChopra.’

The Indian Champion has found a place for himself in the annals of Athletic history with his throw measuring 87.58 meters.

This is India’s first-ever Athletics Gold Medal and the country’s second-ever individual Gold Medal, following Abhinav Bindra’s shooting gold in Beijing in 2008.