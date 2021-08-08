New flight service From Abu Dhabi announced

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of Iraq, Iraqi Airways announced new flight service from Abu Dhabi to Baghdad. Iraqi Airways will initially operate one flight per week and and increase the number of flights to two.

Flights to Baghdad will depart from Abu Dhabi airport on Saturdays and Tuesdays at 6pm, landing in Baghdad at 7.15pm. Return flights will depart from Baghdad International Airport on Saturdays and Tuesdays at 1.45pm and land at Abu Dhabi airport at 5pm.

‘The introduction of the new flights connecting Abu Dhabi and Baghdad will support the Iraqi community in the UAE’, said Francois Bourienne, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports. ‘We believe that connecting the two capitals (Abu Dhabi, Baghdad) will strengthen the relations between our countries’, said Captain Kifah Jabar, CEO of Iraqi Airways.