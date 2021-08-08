Pak protests on India’s snub at UNSC meeting on Afghanistan

Despite being the conflict-torn country’s nearest neighbour, Pakistan’s Foreign Office has released a statement lamenting that it was not invited to the United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan.

The 15-member council met on Sunday under India’s presidency to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, during which India made a veiled jab at Pakistan for providing safe havens to terrorists.

‘For enduring peace in Afghanistan, terrorist-safe havens and sanctuaries in the region must be dismantled immediately and terrorist supply chains disrupted. It needs to be ensured that Afghanistan’s neighbours and surrounding regions are not threatened by terrorism, separatism and extremism,’ Indian Ambassador to the UN T S Tirumurti said.

‘Pakistan is the closest neighbour of Afghanistan whose contribution in the ongoing peace process has been recognized by the international community. Pakistan’s constructive efforts with the support of the international community led to important milestones in the Doha peace process. Pakistan calls upon all sides in Afghanistan to eschew the military approach and work together to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement. It is equally important to remain cognisant of spoilers, both within and outside,’ Pakistan’s foreign office said.

Ghulam Isaczai, Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, unleashed a blistering assault on Pakistan, accusing it of giving safe refuge and logistical assistance to the Taliban, during the UNSC session.

The request to express Pakistan’s perspective on the Afghan peace process was denied, according to the Pakistan foreign office, but the platform was made accessible to enable the peddling of a false narrative against Pakistan. ‘Pakistan categorically rejects these accusations. Pakistan’s position on the issue has been shared with Security Council members.’ It also stated that its position on the Afghan issue remains unchanged, stating that it believes there is no military solution to the Afghan problem and political agreement is the only way to achieve long-term peace.

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister, previously stated that the Taliban are ordinary individuals who cannot be hunted down by the Pakistani army. Ghulam Isaczai, the Afghan Ambassador to the United Nations, said during the UNSC meeting that Afghanistan is ready to offer proof to back up its assertion that Pakistan is assuring a supply line to the Taliban.

‘Should members of the Security Council want the evidence, we are ready to provide them,’ Ghulam said. ‘In a deliberate act of barbarism Taliban isn’t alone. They’re assisted by foreign fighters from transnational terrorist networks. Together they are threatening peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and also in our region and beyond,’ he added.

The United Nations Security Council has said that it would not accept any political structure in Afghanistan in the name of the Islamic Emirate (Taliban authority). According to a leading daily, which cited Pajhwok Afghan News, the UN committee also voiced worry about allegations of increasing human rights breaches in Afghanistan.

As the battle in Afghanistan continues, the Taliban have taken control of Zaranj, the capital of Nimroz province, and Shiberghan, the provincial capital of Jawzjan and combat is now taking place in Helmand’s capital Lashkargah, Kandahar City and Sar-e-Pul City.