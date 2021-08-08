Taliban captures two more provincial capitals

Kabul: The Taliban terrorist captured two more provincial capitals on Sunday. The militants captured Kunduz and Sar-e-Pul. Militants have captured a total of 4 provincial Capitals. Earlier on Friday, the Taliban had captured western province of Nimroz and on Saturday they captured Sheberghan city in Jawzjan province.

‘After some fierce fighting, the mujahideen, with the grace of God, captured the capital of Kunduz. The mujahideen also captured Sar-e-Pul city, the government buildings and all the installations there’, the Taliban said in a statement.

The ministry of Defence said that the Govt forces were fighting to retake key installations. ‘The commando forces have launched a clearing operation. Some areas, including the national radio and TV buildings, have been cleared of the terrorist Taliban’, it said in a statement.

Taliban is now controlling large portions of the country and have started capturing regions as the US troops started withdrawing from the country.