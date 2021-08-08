‘Trinamool is spreading the virus of political violence in peaceful Tripura’: BJP

Kolkata: BJP accused that the Trinamool Congress is spreading the virus of political violence in peaceful Tripura. ‘The TMC is instigating violence in Tripura. They are staging a drama. No one gives much importance to the TMC in the northeastern state’, said West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. ‘Trinamool is ‘spreading the virus’ of political violence in peaceful Tripura, where ‘outsiders’ are fomenting trouble’, said West Bengal BJP vice-president Jayprakash Majumdar.

Earlier on Saturday, a group of TMC workers including party leaders Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta were injured in an attack in Ambassa while they were on their way to Dharmanagar in North Tripura district. TMC accused that BJP is behind the attack. Violent clashes between workers of both the parties erupted and TMC workers blocked road. To disperse the mob police fired tear gas shells. The road blockades forced Chief Minister Biplab Deb to take a detour while returning to Agartala after attending some programmes.

Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has declared that he will visit the state in the next few days. ‘The GOONS of @BJP4Tripura have shown their TRUE COLOURS! This barbaric attack on Trinamool workers reveals the ”GOONDA RAJ” in #Tripura under @BjpBiplab”s Govt.! Your threats and attacks only prove your inhumanity. DO WHAT YOU CAN~CHECK~Trinamool will not budge an INCH!’, tweeted Abhishek Banerjee.

‘Tomorrow, I am coming to #Tripura to stand by every Trinamool worker who were brutally attacked by @BJP4Tripura goons today. It is my promise that I shall continue fighting till the very last drop of my blood. STOP ME IF YOU CAN @BjpBiplab!’, he said in another tweet. This will be Banerjee’s second visit to Tripura in seven days. His convoy was also attacked allegedly by BJP workers during his previous visit on August 2.

Denying the BJP’s role in the alleged attack on Trinamool workers, the BJP’s Tripura unit spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, ‘Why should our party workers attack TMC activists? The party is no threat to us. The TMC does not have the strength to even win a seat in panchayat elections. We are not worried about the TMC in Tripura. Our CM is a tolerant person, which is why he took a detour to avoid any untoward incident’.