Xiaomi announces launching date of its Mi Pad 5 series and Mi Mix 4

Beijing: Popular smartphone brand Xiaomi announced the launching date of its new Mi Pad 5 series and Mi Mix 4 smartphone. The Chinese smartphone company will launch the new products on August 10 at an event in China.

As per reports, there will be three models in the Mi Pad 5 family at different price points. The three would be differentiated by the chipset, with the base variant expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 860, while the others might use the Snapdragon 870 with the top model even offering 5G.

The new series will feature a 2K LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a large 8,720mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, and a dual-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor.

Meanwhile, the Mi Mix 4 will be equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, 5000mAh battery with 120W rapid charging and 70W or 80W fast wireless charging support, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is said to come up with a secondary display on the rear camera module.