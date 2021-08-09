Hindustan Times and Times Now use photos of Muslim women in reports after NDTV surrendered to the Islamist troll

NDTV succumbed to the pressure from ‘Muslim activist’ Sharjeel Usmani on August 8 and deleted a representational image of a Muslim man getting tested for COVID, which the media house used as one of the featured images in its article. Meanwhile, despite the veiled threat of radical Islamists, two more media outlets have gone on to use similar representational images of Muslim women in their articles.

Both Hindustan Times and Times Now have published articles on August 8 and 9 in which they used representational images of Muslim women. Hindustan Times shows a Muslim woman getting vaccinated against the pathogen while Times Now shows a Muslim woman getting tested for Covid-19. Times Now published the same report on August 9 (Monday), a day after Hindustan Times was bullied into removing a similar image of a Muslim man being tested for Covid-19.

Sharjeel Usmani threatened NDTV with a not-so-subtle message, demanding the name of the employee who used the representational image of a Muslim man getting tested for Covid-19. The representational images of HT and Times Now suggest they won’t cower before an Islamist troll, perhaps. In spite of the fact that one cannot say for certain, it is the right timing that leads one to believe that.