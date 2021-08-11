State govt relaxes weekend lockdown, issues new guidelines

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to relax weekend closure of shops and business establishments in Uttar Pradesh since the pandemic situation has improved considerably.

A government spokesman said that the Chief Minister has directed the home department to present detailed guidelines in this regard. Markets, shops, and business establishments are currently permitted to remain open between 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Friday, but Saturday and Sunday are the weekly closure days.

The Chief Minister now wants a partial relaxation of the two-day weekly shop and market closure rule. ‘Movement of people allowed from 6 am-10 pm from Mondays to Saturdays, with effect from 14th August. People will mandatorily need to wear masks, observe social distancing & use sanitizer. Sunday lockdown/Corona Curfew will continue,’ the Additional Chief Secretary for Home, Awanish K Awasthi, announced.

CM Yogi has also directed officials to ensure that COVID protocols are followed everywhere and no unnecessary gatherings of people should take place.

12 districts have no active COVID cases as of now, showing a marked improvement in the pandemic situation. Districts with no active cases include Aligarh, Amethi, Chitrakoot, Etah, Firozabad, Gonda, Hathras, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Shamli and Sonbhadra while the recovery rate stands at 98.6 per cent.

59 of 75 districts did not report even a single new COVID case on Tuesday, while in the remaining 16 districts, less than 10 new cases were reported. After Independence Day, the state government will allow secondary, higher, technical, and vocational educational institutions to reopen with 50% attendance.

CM Yogi Adityanath asked officials to organize vaccination camps on the premises of universities, schools, and colleges for students over 18 years of age. In addition, CM Yogi said that the process of new admissions should begin for classes 6 to 8. Based on the present situation, teaching and learning can begin in these schools on September 1.