UK royal family Prince Andrew accused of Sex abuse scandal

Virginia Giuffre has filed a lawsuit against the Queen’s son, Prince Andrew, claiming that the royal sexually abused her as a minor at Jeffrey Epstein’s mansion. The Royal family is embroiled in yet another controversy and Prince Andrew is at the centre of it, causing major embarrassment.

Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Epstein’s human trafficking, filed a lawsuit against the Duke of York on Monday, alleging that he sexually abused her when she was under the age of 18.

Prince Andrew allegedly sexually abused Giuffre at Epstein’s mansion in Manhattan and other locations in 2001, according to Giuffre, a sex trafficking victim.

She claimed she was forced to have sexual relations with him on Epstein’s orders. The 38-year-old accused Andrew of sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress in the lawsuit, which sought an undisclosed amount of money.