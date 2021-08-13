‘Forced to be Taliban wives’: Afghan women face sexual violence

Afghans who have fled to Kabul and those who remain in Taliban-controlled areas report that they have witnessed unjustified attacks on civilians and the execution of captured troops. According to human rights groups, Taliban commanders have also demanded that communities turn over unmarried women to become ‘wives’ for their fighters, a form of sexual violence. The Taliban gained momentum in Afghanistan on Thursday by capturing a number of important cities, according to a media report. Afghans are also seeing Taliban executions of captive soldiers and unjustified attacks on civilians in newly seized Taliban areas.

The US Embassy in Kabul received information that the Taliban were executing members of the Afghan military who had surrendered. ‘Deeply disturbing & might constitute war crimes,’ the embassy wrote on Twitter. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid denied the group had murdered any captives, claiming it would be against the party’s values to do so. Furthermore, he denied Taliban claims that they are forcing women into marriage, saying that such a measure would be against Islamic law.

In the wake of an eight-day assault by the Taliban on metropolitan centers, the Afghan government has practically lost control of most of the nation, shocking Kabul’s supporters. Almost all US and allied soldiers had withdrawn from Afghanistan by the beginning of May, under President Joe Biden’s desire to bring the war to an end by September 11.