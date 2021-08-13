Saudi Arabia announces free visit visa extension

Riyadh: The validity of visit visas of people from countries facing travel ban will be extended until September 30 in Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the country has announced this.

The visa extension will be made automatically without charging any fees and can be done through the following link: https://enjazit.com.sa/enjaz/extendexpiredvisa

Earlier last month, the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) had started extending the validity of residency permit and exit and re-entry visas of expatriates, who are outside the Kingdom, as well as the validity of visit visas automatically without fees until August 31.

Currently, the countries facing the travel ban are India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Lebanon.