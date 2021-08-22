BJP president supports bifurcation of West Bengal

Kolkata: BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh has supported union minister John Barla’s demand for bifurcation of West Bengal. Citing the backwardness of northern region of the state, Barla, BJP MP from Alipurduars has demanded a separate state. Earlier, Ghosh had rejected the demand raised by Barla by saying that it is not the official demand of BJP.

‘If he has raised such a demand, it is not unjustified. Being a people’s representative, it is John Barla’s duty to listen to those who have voted for him. It is his responsibility and therefore he has raised his voice in their favour’, said Dilip Ghosh.

‘Today if Jangalmahal or north Bengal want to be separated from Bengal, then it is entirely because of Mamata Banerjee. Why has north Bengal been deprived of real development even 75 years after independence? Why do people from the region have to move out to other parts in search of education, livelihood and healthcare? Why are there no good hospitals, schools and colleges and no jobs. It is the same in Jangalmahal. Our mothers and sisters have to sell saal leaves for a living. Why do they have to go to Ranchi, Odisha or Gujarat for jobs? Do they not have the right to be part of this country’s progress?’, asked Ghosh.

Dilip Ghosh also accused that despite the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s (GJM) demand for a separate Gorkhaland state, Mamata Banerjee had chosen to join hands with the party to run the West Bengal government. ‘She signed the GTA agreement while keeping the Gorkhaland issue alive. No questions were raised then. Now when we give voice to the people’s demand we are being termed as separatists’, Dilip Ghosh said.