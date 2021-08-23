‘If any laws or restrictions are imposed on Hindu festivals, I will ensure that they are not followed’: says BJP MLA

Bengaluru: Basangouda Patil Yatnal, the BJP MLA from Vijayapura constituency in Karnataka has threatened that he will violate Covid-19 protocols. The BJP leader accused that the restrictions are only imposed on Hindu festivals.

‘I have told the Chief Minister that if he imposes restrictions (during Ganesha festival) then I am not going to heed to it. I am telling the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police present here that if you impose restrictions on Hindu festivals in Vijayapura then I will not remain silent. You can shoot me to silence me’, said Basangouda Patil Yatnal.

‘I am ready to die. I will be happy that I died after gaining goodwill’, he added.

‘I have also told the CM that such unscientific restrictions should not be imposed. He has agreed to my suggestion and told me that appropriate orders will be issued. I am sure that Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated without any hindrances’, claimed the BJP leader.

Earlier BJP government in Karnataka had banned Muharram and Ganesh Chaturthi processions in the state citing Covid-19 situation.