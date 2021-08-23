Taliban had sex with dead bodies, reveals Afghan woman who came over to India

A refugee from Afghanistan who arrived in India following the Taliban’s takeover of the country revealed the Taliban had sex with dead bodies.

The woman, who gave her name as Muskan to a news source, served as a police officer in Afghanistan before fleeing to India because she was afraid of the Taliban. She is currently residing in New Delhi.

Necrophilia is the practice of having sex with dead people. She said that the Taliban either kidnapped or killed women to satisfy their desire. They want women from all walks of life, she added.

According to her, the Jihadist organisation threatened her life, forcing her to resign from her work and flee the country. She went on to say that she had many warnings when she was in Afghanistan and if she went to work she and her family would be in danger.

The woman stated that they raped dead bodies as well, it didn’t matter if the individual was alive or dead and any woman who worked for the government would suffer a terrible fate.