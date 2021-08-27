Director SS Rajamouli wraps up shoot of RRR

Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who were lately in Ukraine, Europe for RRR, have completed the film’s entire shooting schedule. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, and Olivia Morris feature in the period drama directed by SS Rajamouli. The film will be released in theatres on October 13.

The makers of the film stated on Thursday, that the entire shoot has ended and the post-production work will begin soon. ‘And that’s a wrap! Except for a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th, 2018,’ read the note shared on Twitter.

Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018. pic.twitter.com/lfXErpTbSS — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) August 26, 2021

RRR is a pre-independence film directed by SS Rajamouli that tells the fictional story of Indian liberation warriors Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the major roles. Sita, Ram Charan’s love interest, is played by Alia Bhatt. MM Keeravani composed the soundtrack for the film. Dosti, the first song, was released on Friendship Day (August 1). RRR is one of the most anticipated films of 2021 and it will hit theatres on October 13th, produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner.