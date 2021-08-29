Emirates Airlines extends suspension of flights to this country

Dubai: National air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines extended the suspension of flights to and from Nigeria till September 5. The Dubai based air carrier also announced that passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

‘If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid-19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans’, said the airline on its website.

Also Read: Gulf country to open its land border with UAE from September 1

Emirates suspended the flights in February. The suspension was extended several times since then.