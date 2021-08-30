US president Joe Biden criticized for looking at his watch during ceremony for Marines

New York: US President Joe Biden is being criticized for appearing to look at his watch during a ceremony for the 13 US service members killed in an ISIS-K suicide bombing near the Kabul airport.

‘It’s true. Joe Biden checked his watch during the dignified transfer of the servicemembers killing in Afghanistan at the airport. You can see him jerk his left hand to pull the watch out from under his sleeve, then look down at it’, tweeted Nicholas Fondacaro, a news analyst for the Media Research Center.

‘Many of us remember Pres Bush 41 checking his watch during a debate and how awful it looked (even though we all felt same way about that debate.) But this is shocking and will be remembered’, tweeted former Republican Governor of Arkansas.

The Department of Defense identified the 13 members of the US military who were killed in the attack on the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan as they worked to evacuate people to safety.