Fear of vaccine shortage, 25 injured in stampede in West Bengal; Video surfaces

A stampede occurred on Tuesday in the Jalpaiguri region of West Bengal, injuring up to 25 people after hundreds of local inhabitants attempted to enter a Covid-19 immunisation centre at the same time.

A senior officer told a news agency that around six of them were badly injured and are being treated at Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital. ‘As soon as the main gate of Dhupguri Health Centre was opened, several people tried to get inside the facility pushing each other. A stampede-like situation arose there. Several women were injured. We are probing the matter,’ the officer said.

#WATCH | West Bengal: At least 25 people were injured when a huge crowd of beneficiaries gathered at a #COVID19 vaccination centre in Jalpaiguri and a stampede followed soon after. The injured were admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/uiWEPiKLa6 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Also Read: Newborn baby girl thrown into Bhakra Canal in Patiala, body recovered

Hundreds of people had been queuing outside the vaccination centre since the morning, according to witnesses, and social distancing standards had been thrown out the window. When asked what caused the stampede, the officer stated, ‘We’re looking into the situation. According to early research, some in the queue attempted to access the centre due to a scarcity of vaccine doses.’ Following the event, the facility’s inoculation programme has been halted, the officer added.