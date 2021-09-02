Booby-trapped drone targeting Saudi Arabia destroyed

Riyadh: The Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a booby-trapped drone launched by the Houthi rebels targeting Khamis Mushait.

The drone attack comes as at least 140 Iran-backed Houthi fighters were killed in fierce clashes with Yemeni government troops in the central province of Marib on Thursday .

Earlier last week, at least 8 people were injured in a drone attack in the Abha airport in Saudi. In February, another drone attack by the Houthis on Abha airport resulted in a civilian plane catching fire.

Houthi rebels supported by Iran were launching continuous attacks targeting Saudi Arabia using explosives-laden drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats.

A civil war between the government forces and Houthi rebels broke out in Yemen in 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa during the civil war. Arab coalition forces obstructed the rebels. As per UN reports, until now more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, were killed in the conflict.