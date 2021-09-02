Dia Mirza, Jacqueline to feature as brides in Made In Heaven 2: Reports

‘Made in Heaven’ on Amazon Prime Video wowed viewers with its enormous wedding sets and sensitive portrayal of damaged relationships and it seems that the show’s creators are going to make the second season even grander. Every episode will feature a fresh wedding, just as the show’s first season and the brides will be played by Jacqueline Fernandez, Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari and Shibani Dandekar.

Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala headlined the cast of ‘Made in Heaven,’ which premiered on the OTT platform in 2019. Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi also appeared in the episode. The series, which was set in Delhi, struck a lovely balance between episodic storytelling and a bigger story arc by following the protagonists’ personal lives.

Shweta Tripathi, Amrita Puri, Rasika Dugal, Neena Gupta, Deepti Naval, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Vikrant Massey and Vinay Pathak had guest appearances in the first season, which was created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.