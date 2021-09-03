New travel advisory for passengers issued in Dubai

Dubai: Dubai-based budget air carrier FlyDubai, has issued new guidelines for UAE visit visa and entry permit holders.

As per the new travel rules, all passengers from previously banned countries including India can now fly to Dubai on ‘any type of visa’. The countries included in the banned list were Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Indonesia, Liberia, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Uganda, Vietnam and Zambia.

But UAE resident visa holders must have an approval granted by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA). Dubai resident visa holders must have an approval from General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs. They must submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test result with a QR code issued within 48 hours prior to their departure to Dubai. They must also undergo a PCR test after arriving at the Dubai airport.