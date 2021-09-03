Priyamani joins SRK, Nayanthara in Atlee’s next

In an earlier report, the media reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are gearing up to begin shooting for director Atlee’s next in Pune this week. Now we are hearing that the film shoot kicks off today and the newest addition to the cast is South actress Priyamani, who was last seen in The Family Man.

‘Priyamani plays a key role in the narrative of the film and will be joining Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the Pune schedule of the film. She is already in the city and all charged up to commence her work on this yet untitled action-packed entertainer,’ says a source, adding that the other members of this already formidable ensemble include Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. ‘There are many more surprises in terms of casting which will be revealed in the months to follow,’ the source added.

In an interesting twist, SRK and Priyamani worked together once on Chennai Express, but it was only a guest appearance. Atlee’s directorial is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan’s banner. It features Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, portraying two diametrically opposed characters.

The film, which has yet to be titled, will be a massive pan-Indian production involving actors from the North and the South. There are a couple of other names from the Southern industry in this ensemble, in addition to Nayanthara. Apparently, the film will be shot in multiple locations over a period of six to seven months. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will fly to Europe for the last leg of Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in October.

A film with Rajkumar Hirani is also in the works, set to start sometime in 2022, right after he finishes the Atlee directorial. Khan is producing both films under his Red Chillies Entertainment banner.