Forex Market: Indian rupee edges lower against UAE dirham, US dollar

Mumbai: Indian rupee edged lower against US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. The strengthening of US currency weighed upon Indian currency, while the positive trend in the Indian share market and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic currency opened at 73.02 against the dollar. During trading, it fell further to 73.06, registering a fall of 4 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the Indian currency settled at 73.02 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee is at 19.90 against the UAE dollar.

Also Read: IT giant Infosys is not anti-national, it’s those attacking the Indian economy

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading up 0.18% at 92.20. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the share market, as they purchased shares worth Rs768.58 crore.