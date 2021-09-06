India Vs England 4th Test: India beats England, takes lead in the series

London: In cricket, India defeated England by 157 runs in the fourth Test at The Oval. Thus, the ‘Team India’ has taken a lead of 2-1 in the five-match series.

England was all out at 210 runs. Rohit Sharma was named as ‘Player of the Match’.

Earlier, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest Indian fast bowler to reach 100 Test wickets. Bumrah achieved this on the fifth day of the fourth Test against England at the Oval by taking Ollie Pope’s wicket.

The fifth and final Test at Old Trafford in Manchester will begin on Friday, September 10.

Brief Scores:

India: 191/10, 466/10

England: 290/10, 210/10