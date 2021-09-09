100-day plan for boosting civil aviation sector; Govt announces new plans and policy measures

New Delhi: Union minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday announced a 100-day plan for the country’s civil aviation sector, focusing on 16 major areas for development. The plan includes policy measures and development of airports as well as heliports.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, The civil aviation minister announced that the plan has been prepared after ‘combined consultations’. Out of the 16 areas, 8 relate to policy and 4 pertain to reforms. Among others, six heliports would be developed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN.

A new policy for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) activities has also been announced. Minister said that the discussions are also going on for convergence between civil and military works with respect to MRO. To boost MRO activities, the government has selected eight airports, including Delhi and Kolkata, for such works and to attract investments, aiming to make India a global hub for MRO.

The civil aviation sector has been adversely impacted by the covid pandemic. Domestic and international flights were being banned fully during the peak of the pandemic last year, but are slowly coming on the recovery path, with more nations opening up trade and passenger flights.

