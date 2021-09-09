70 gm drugs, mobile phone recovered from inmate in Ambala Cental Jail

Authorities from Ambala central jail have recovered a mobile phone and two types of narcotic drugs from its premises during a checking, police said.

According to the police, prison authorities during a routine round on Tuesday, found an inmate inspecting a packet. When the convict saw the officers, he scaled a wall and jumped into another block.

Assistant superintendent of jail Dhajja Ram said: ‘The packet contained a mobile phone along with two packets of drugs. It was handed over to the police.’

Also Read: Farmers to continue protest in Karnal as another round of talks fail

The packages included 53.1 grams of sulpha and 17 grams of opium. At the Baldev Nagar police station, a complaint has been registered against the convict, who has yet to be named, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Prisons Act.

The matter is under investigation, the police said.