Arjun Kapoor buys Mercedes-Maybach worth Rs 2.43 crore, pic surfaces

Bollywood actor, Arjun Kapoor has recently purchased yet another high-end car. It’s a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic SUV with a price tag of Rs 2.4 crore. The picture of the actor taking the car home has been shared on different social media platforms by his fans.

Arjun is dressed casually in the viral photos as he is handed over the keys to his new automobile. The actor’s new car is one of the world’s most ‘luxurious SUVs.’ Arjun Kapoor purchased a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition for Rs.3.43 crore just a few months ago in May.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is preparing up for the release of his forthcoming flick Bhoot Police. He has already shared his Chiraunji look in the film. ‘Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip,’ he captioned the post shared on Instagram.

Also Read: ‘I thought I was the worst casting for Thalaivii’: Kangana Ranaut