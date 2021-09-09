‘Atrocities against Muslims have been done at the behest of BJP’: Asaduddin Owaisi

Lucknow: Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad and president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi has accused that Muslims in the country are targeted and the attackers are ‘roaming free’.

‘Secularism has been purposely weakened with Muslims, Dalits being targeted. Atrocities against Muslims have been done at the behest of BJP while other parties – SP, BSP or Congress played meek spectators. They didn’t speak against CAA, Triple Talaq’, said Owaisi while addressing a rally at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

‘People who have been attacking Muslims, know that ‘their prime minister is Narendra Modi’. ‘PM’s silence is emboldening those targeting Muslims’, added he.

He had launched his party’s campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections in Ayodhya. AIMIM leader earlier announced that his party will contest in 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.