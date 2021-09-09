Cardamom (Elaichi) and health benefits: Here are some you need to know

A common ingredient in Indian cooking is cardamom. A strong aroma makes it popular for preparing tea. Additionally, it is used in sweet dishes and curries. A small piece of cardamom can offer you many health benefits. Cardamom has also been found to have medicinal properties in several studies. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently highlighted the benefits of adding cardamom to the diet in an Instagram story. Let’s take a closer look at these.

Check out these health benefits of cardamom (Elaichi):

1. Aids in digestion

The nutritionist in the story emphasized the fact that this powerful spice can be used to fight digestive problems. Studies show that cardamom can help you relieve nausea and other digestive discomforts.

2. Packed with antioxidants, help control blood pressure

The high levels of antioxidants in cardamom have been demonstrated in studies. The property helps regulate blood pressure. The diuretic properties of cardamom also serve to lower blood pressure. Moreover, the potassium content in cardamom lowers blood pressure.

3. Contains anti-inflammatory properties

‘High anti-inflammatory effect of cardamom can help prevent chronic diseases,’ Batra mentions in the story. Cardamom protects cells from damage and reduces inflammation in the body, reducing the risk of chronic conditions.

4. Prevents bad breath

Cardamom has a mint-like flavor that can help keep bad breath at bay. Post-meal, cardamom is chewed as a mouth freshener. Additionally, it may help kill common mouth bacteria.

5. Regulates blood sugar levels

Moreover, cardamom may help control blood sugar levels in people with diabetes. The results of a study published in 2017 suggest that cardamom can help with blood sugar regulation. A study on rats was conducted. Further studies on humans are needed to elaborate on the effect.

The health benefits of cardamom can be achieved through several methods. Prepare a tea, chew post meals, or add it to sweets or desserts.