Dubai announces revised entry rules for passengers from three countries

Dubai: Authorities in Dubai have announced updated entry rules for passengers coming from Austria, Maldives and Oman. As per the updated rules, passengers arriving to Dubai from these three countries will no longer be required to take a Covid-19 PCR test on arrival.

Also Read: Expo 2020 Dubai: Emirates Airlines announces discount on airfare, free pass

Meanwhile, Emirates Airlines announced that approvals from the General Directorate of Foreigners Affairs or the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship are not required for tourists travelling to Dubai. But they must submit a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code issued within 48 hours of the time the sample was collected from an approved health facility. Also, a rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.