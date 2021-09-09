Ducati launched ‘SuperSport 950’ sports bike in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Italian superbike makers Ducati launched its latest sports bike ‘SuperSport 950’ in India. India Managing Director Bipul Chandra informed that the company will launch 12 more bikes this year.

‘With the SuperSport 950, we wanted to introduce a sports bike that isn’t as committed as the Panigale and could be the everyday sports machine for many riders in India’, said Bipul Chandra.

The updated BS6 version of the sports bike is powered with a a 937cc, liquid-cooled L-twin engine. The engine is capable of producing 108.6bhp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 93Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The engine is mat4ed with a six-speed gearbox.

The sports bike features multiple rider aids, such as a 4.3-inch TFT display, cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, wheelie control and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Ducati has launched two variants of the bike- SuperSport 950 and SuperSport 950 S. Ducati SuperSport 950 is offered in a single ‘Ducati Red’ colour and is priced at Rs 13.49 lakh. The high-end variant- SuperSport 950 S-comes in two colour options- Ducati Red or Arctic White- and is priced at Rs 15.49 lakh.