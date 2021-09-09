‘Flop and flail’ style; little elephant’s mud bathing video goes viral

A twitter video of a very adorable baby elephant named Olorien showcasing the ‘distinctive bathing style’ on mud goes viral on internet. The clip shows the cute elephant named Olorien, enjoying fun bath time in mud with her friends.

The video posted by Sheldrick Wildlife on Twitter gained attention within hours of being posted. ‘Each elephant has their own distinctive bathing style and little mud monster Olorien’s can best be described as “flop and flail”! She’s an orphan, who beat the odds to survive,’ they captioned the post.

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust had posted many videos of Olorien on their twitter handle. Last month, they posted a 29-second video that showed Olorien showing off her trunk skills, while looking for food in the forest. Videos of Olorien have a huge fanbase on the handle, providing source of joy for elephant lovers.