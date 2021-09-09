Gangubai, RRR, Attack to release in theatres, say makers

Pen Studios said on Wednesday that RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Attack will be released in theatres rather than on OTT platforms. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was rumoured that these titles, which were all co-produced or distributed by Pen, might be released on streaming services.

Jayantilal Gada, Chairman and MD, Pen Studios, said in a statement: ‘We would like to clarify that Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Attack will release in cinemas. There have been several rumours doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue. These magnum opus films are made for the big screen experience and would be releasing in theatres.’

The release date for RRR has been scheduled for October 13. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was supposed to be released in July but was postponed owing to the second wave of the pandemic. Attack, a John Abraham-starring action flick, is set to hit theatres in August.