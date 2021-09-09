Gulf country lifts ban on import of live birds from 4 countries

Muscat: Oman has lifted the ban imposed on import of live birds and their products from four countries. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in Oman has announced this. The ban on import was imposed on Philippines, Bulgaria, Hungary and Australia.

Also Read: UAE based air carriers to resume daily services to this country

‘Lifting the ban on import of live birds and their products, derivatives and offal from the Republic of the Philippines, Republic of Bulgaria, Republic of Hungary and Australia. This decision is based on a recommendation from the competent veterinary authority’, a statement issued by the ministry said.