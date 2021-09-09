‘Murder of a Student’: India requests Canada to protect its residents from ‘hate-related’ crime

The Indian high commission in Ottawa urges Canada’s government to make sure Indians inside the country are safe following the death of a 23-year-old student in Canada. On Sunday morning, a student from Truro in Nova Scotia, Prabhjot Singh Katri, was found murdered in his Dormitory. Truro Police have arrested a person of interest, but the motive behind the murder remains unclear according to officials.

Indian High Commission representatives have urged Canada’s government to take measures to prevent ‘racially motivated crimes’ against Indians. After receiving an emergency call from the local police on Sunday, Prabhjot Singh Katri was found lying in his apartment with life-threatening injuries and rushed to the hospital. But the victim died within hours of reaching the hospital as a result of the injuries.

Read more: Afghanistan’s last Jewish man leaves the country

In an assurance to the victim’s family, Indian authorities said they would provide all support for the repatriation of his mortal remains. ‘We have taken up the matter with the Canadian government and local authorities, who have assured us a quick and transparent investigation will be carried out,’ the Indian high commission said in a statement. Indian consulates in Canada have also advised Indian nationals to exercise caution and avoid moving alone in desolate and lonely areas, especially at night, as well as report any suspicious or hateful activities to local police.