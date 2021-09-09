NC leader’s decomposed body found in flat; Murder case filed

New Delhi: On Thursday, National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir was found dead in an apartment in Delhi. Wazir’s body was discovered in a decomposed state in the bathroom of the apartment in Delhi’s Moti Nagar area on Thursday morning. Moti Nagar police have registered a murder case. The police were notified about a foul odor at an apartment in Moti Nagar when Wazir’s body was found. There was no lock on the apartment door from the inside, and it was bolted from outside.

A police team broke into the flat and found Trilochan Singh Wazir’s dead body on the bathroom floor. The police found Wazir’s cell phone beside his body. As per police reports, one Harpreet Singh Khalsa rented the room in which Trilochan Singh Wazir was found dead. Police are attempting to locate Khalsa, who is believed to have absconded. DCP West Delhi Urvija Goel said Jammu and Kashmir Police had contacted Delhi Police about the whereabouts of Trilochan Singh Wazir after his family could not contact him.

Trilochan Singh Wazir was supposed to leave for Canada on September 3 from Delhi. Wazir, however, failed to reach the airport. His family had tried to reach him, but he did not respond. Further investigation is underway and police are trying to determine how Trilochan Singh Wazir reached the apartment in Moti Nagar.

Shocked by the terrible news of the sudden death of my colleague Sardar T. S. Wazir, ex member of the Legislative Council. It was only a few days ago that we sat together in Jammu not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/n78Q0tIPYr — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 9, 2021

Omar Adullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and leader of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), responded to the news by tweeting, ‘Shocked by the terrible news of the sudden death of my colleague Sardar T. S. Wazir, ex member of the Legislative Council. It was only a few days ago that we sat together in Jammu not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him. May his soul rest in peace’.